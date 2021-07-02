Ondo State House of Assembly has passed into law the anti-open grazing bill.

The bill will help in regulating the activities of herdsmen and the rearing of livestock in the state

The House also passed into law the bill on the autonomy of the judiciary and the bill on violence against persons prohibition.

The bills were passed after the chairmen of three committees submitted their reports on the bill.

The plenary session of the Assembly, , was presided over by the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

Speaking on the bills at the session, the committee chairmen remarked that the bills were in the best interest of all citizens of Ondo State.