The Ondo State Government has approved full payment of deductions for the state from February to June 2020.

It also approved payment of 68% June salary and pension of the local government service and 2018 leave bonus for workers on grades seven to 17 in all services.

It also directed that Special COVID-19 hazard and risk allowance for May 2020 for medical and health workers be paid without any delay.

The State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo disclosed this at a press briefing in Akure.

The State Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye said special attention was paid to seven items that the government and leadership of labour unions decided to focus upon at several meetings.

Many workers in the state have started receiving alert to this effect.