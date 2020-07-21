Barely 24 Hours after his victory at the 2020 Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday paid an unscheduled visit to the residences of three aspirants.

The aspirants are Ambassador Sola Iji, Chief Olusola Oke and Isaacs Kekemeke.

Governor Akeredolu had declared in his acceptance speech that he will soon commence the process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds.

The Governor said there was a need for him to engage and talk to the aspirants so that they can all work together for the success of the APC in the October 10 governorship election.