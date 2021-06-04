The All Progressives Congress, APC, Ondo state Chapter has expelled two governorship aspirants on its platform for anti-party activities.

They are Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin and Nathaniel Adojutelegan .

The duo dragged the party and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to court over the outcome of the 2020 governorship primary election.

The Party said the decision is in line with Article 21 of the APC Constitution.

Addressing a news conference in Akure, the Spokesman of the party, Alex Kalejaye said the expulsion of the two aspirants was ratified by the state working committee..

The two aspirants were earlier suspended in their wards