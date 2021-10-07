Ondo Amotekun rescues Ogun cement dealer from kidnappers

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun Corps, have rescued a popular cement dealer Folorunsho Sakirudeen, in Ogun waterside, from the den of kidnappers.

Mr. Sakirudeen was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by three gunmen at Antonio junction in Ogun waterside.

He was moved from the spot to Ajebamidele in Ondo state, where they were tracked by Amotekun operatives.

One of the kidnappers was killed in a gun duel, while the others escaped through the bush.

An Amotekun operative was injured in the operation, but he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Amotekun commander in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, said the operation was made possible, through intelligence gathering.