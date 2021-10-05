Ondo Amotekun arrests18 suspected criminals

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have arrested eighteen suspected criminals for various offences.

The suspects were paraded by the Amotekun Commander, Adetunji Adeleye before journalists in Akure, the State capital.

This feat is in continuation of the command’s determination to rid the state of criminals under operation clean up Ondo state.

They were arrested for offences such as kidnapping, internet fraud, armed robbery among others.

One of the suspects, Samuel was arrested for kidnapping a four year old boy.

The Amotekun Commander, said the suspects will be charged to court after thorough investigations.

He said some of the suspects will be handed over to other sister agencies for prosecution.