Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has arrested 42 cows for destroying farmlands around Alagbaka extension in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The state Commander, Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, told journalists that the cows were arrested after series of 5 complaints by owners of the farmlands in the axis.

According to him, over eight separate farmlands with crops such as maize and cassava were completely destroyed by Fulani herdsmen who usually graze their cows around the affected area.

The Corps Commander noted that the herders who were heavily armed chased away the farm owners who later contacted the Amotekun Corps.

He added that on seeing the owners of the affected farmlands, the heavily armed herders attempted to kill them but the farmers ran for their dear lives.

Mr Adeleye stated that when the joint security network including Agro-Rangers of the NSCDC got to the scene, the herders again attempted to attack them but they were overpowered by the security operatives, leading to the arrest of the cows while the herders took to their heels.