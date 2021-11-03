Ondo Amotekun arrests 18 suspects for posing security threats

The men of Ondo State security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps have apprehended 18 wanderers suspected to be constituting security threat from the northern part of the country in Akure.

The suspects were arrested along Arakale road in the heart of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Commander of the security agency, Adetunji Adeleye claimed that the 18 men were initially seen along the Ilesa-Akure route and trailed inside a trailer with a full cargo of beans.

He said the suspects will be returned to their state of origin immediately.

Mr. Adetunji said his men are on the trail of thirty others who escaped along the road.

“Our men while on duty saw a suspected vehicle with load of beans and the trailed the vehicle to Akure. They stopped along Arakale road while searching the vehicle we realised they were not carrying only beans but met 18 young men.

“We asked them where they were going to they did not know their destination as some of them said Sokoto and another said from Jigawa state.

“We took them to our office gave them food to eat and called on the Head of Hausa community in Ondo state to take them back to their various destination”.

The government’s decision was not opposed by Hausa community leaders or the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.