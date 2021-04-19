A newly wed man and his bride were among five persons who were involved in an accident as the bus they were travelling in plunged into a river in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

While the groom died on the spot, the bride and others who were injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital.

The man simply identified as Adewale was said to be returning to Akure with his wife after the wedding at the Ikoyi Registry when the incident occurred Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said they were to conduct the traditional wedding next weekend.

The crash involved a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus with Registration Number Lagos AAA 859 AC. The driver reportedly lost control of the bus and suddenly swerved from the road and fell off the bridge into a river

Witnesses said the rain also prevented help from getting to the trapped passengers for over an hour.

Spokesman for the Ondo FRSC, Mr. Abiola Fadumo, confirmed the accident but said he was yet to confirm the number of casualties as rescue operation was still on.