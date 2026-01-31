The Ondo State Government has declared Monday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 3, 2026 as work-free days to mark the 50th anniversary of the state’s creation. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved the public holiday to allow residents fully participate in activities lined up to commemorate the golde...

The Ondo State Government has declared Monday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 3, 2026 as work-free days to mark the 50th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved the public holiday to allow residents fully participate in activities lined up to commemorate the golden jubilee, described as a historic milestone celebrating five decades of growth, resilience and collective progress.

The governor urged citizens to take advantage of the free days to join in the celebrations, reflect on the state’s journey, and recommit themselves to the shared vision of building a more prosperous and united Ondo State.

Essential service providers have, however, been directed to put in place adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the period.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.