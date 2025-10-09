Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated an 11-member planning committee to oversee activities marking the 50th anniversary of the state’s creation, urging residents to celebrate the growth and achievements of the past five decades. The inauguration took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025,...

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated an 11-member planning committee to oversee activities marking the 50th anniversary of the state’s creation, urging residents to celebrate the growth and achievements of the past five decades.

The inauguration took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Executive Council Chamber, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. Speaking at the event, Governor Makinde said the golden jubilee provides a chance to reflect on Oyo’s journey and to honour those who have contributed to its development.

He stressed that the celebration should be inclusive and non-partisan, noting: “From the composition of this committee, you will see that there is no PDP or APC. We don’t do that here in Oyo State. Parties will come and go, but our state will remain. We go for the best hands to move Oyo forward.”

The governor appointed Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, a former member of the House of Representatives, as Chairman of the committee. Other members include former Head of Service Alhaja Ololade Agboola (Deputy Chairman), Mrs. Ronke Adedayo (Secretary), Dr. Z.O. Ajuwon (OON), Mr. Mustapha Rasaq Areo, Alhaja Fatimah Ololade Azeez, Mr. S.A. Adejumo, Pastor John Olasunkanmi Alabi, Alhaji Gafar Bello, retired Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni, and Mr. Samuel Adegboyega Badejo.

Governor Makinde highlighted that turning 50 is a major milestone for any individual, institution, or state, and urged the committee to “roll out the drums” for a celebration that underscores Oyo State’s progress despite national challenges.

Read Also DSS arrests former Oyo PMS Chairman, Auxiliary

READ ALSO: Makinde Presents Ladoja Staff Of Office As 44th Olubadan

He also instructed the committee to recognise former leaders and citizens whose sacrifices have shaped the state’s development: “We must use this opportunity to look at leaders that have governed the state before. If they are alive, reach out to them; if not, engage their families. We want to appreciate them and recognise their contributions to Oyo’s growth,” Makinde said.

The governor noted that the golden jubilee celebrations would showcase the state’s achievements across governance, education, infrastructure, and human capital development.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja, wife of former Governor Rasheed Ladoja; former deputy governors Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Deputy Speaker Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi, representing the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; and the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice M.O. Olagunju.

Other government officials present included Secretary to the State Government Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, Chief of Staff Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, Head of Service Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, Deputy Chief of Staff Hon. Kazim Adeyinka Adeniyi, Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor Chief Bayo Lawal, Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council Dr. Saka Balogun, and Chairman of Local Government Chairmen Hon. Sikiru Oyedele Sanda.