Youths from the eighteen local government areas of Ondo state have thrown their weight behind the re-electionof Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

At a session attended by the Governor in the state capital, the youths described the governor as a performer.

The event was held at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly called the Dome in Akure.

The Chairman of Youths and Students Mobilisation Committee of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Akinrinsola Odunayo stressed the need for continuity in governance of the state.

Responding, governor Akeredolu said he would focus on job creation through entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and agriculture if re-elected.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC stressed the need for the people to support the party’s candidate.

Governor Akeredolu was also honoured by the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU in the South-West, for his friendly policies for the masses.