The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, says sensitive materials to be used in the conduct of the Ondo governorship election, will be delivered by the Central Bank Nigeria to its Akure branch on Monday 5th of October.

He made this statement while addressing newsmen in Akure on the progress made by the commission in the preparations towards the polls.

With less than 15 days to the 2020 Ondo State governorship Election, INEC says it has fulfilled 12 out of the 14 activities listed on the election timetable, leaving just 2 events.

These events are the submission of polling agents by political parties 24hours to the election and the election itself.



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Mahmood Yakubu says that almost all sensitive and non sensitive materials have been delivered and Smart card readers lost in a fire incident in its Akure office, will not pose any challenges, as recovery has been made from Oyo State.

The smart card readers are currently being configured and charged.

Mr Yakubu discloses that the Z-pad tablets used in the conduct of the Edo state governorship election which aided the transmission of results from the polling units, will also be used in the Ondo State election

The z-pad is currently being transported from benin to Akure, and will arrive to today and will be distributed to all 3009 polling, 203 wards and 18 local government areas.

Similar to what happened in Edo state, a peace meeting will be held, coordinated by the National Peace committee, with all political parties on 5th October while on 6th October a peace accord will be signed by all

political parties.

After the meeting, Mr Yakubu met with the Council of chiefs and Obas in Ondo State.

He appealed to them for their support and also urged them to tell help sensitize the public.

He assured them that adequate attention will be paid to difficult riverine terrains and electoral materials will be promptly deployed to these areas.