The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP in Ondo State, have ruled out plans to form an alliance, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The two parties have described the much talked about alliance as mere rumour.

With less than a week to the poll, the alliance has been regarded as a mere rumour by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

Speculation was rife that the governorship candidates of PDP, Eyitayo Jegede and ZLP, Agboola Ajayi, were in talks to merge, in a bid to dislodge the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress,

APC.

But the media aide of the ZLP candidate, Babatope Okeowo said the Deputy Governor does not need to enter into an alliance with any political party, before winning the election.

The media coordinator of the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Benson Enikuomehin, described the rumoured alliance as “a typical tale by the moonlight, often told during an election period”.

While the PDP wants former Governor Olusegun Mimiko to withdraw his support for the ZLP candidate, Ajayi’s aide says the former governor is committed to the course of his party.