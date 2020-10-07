The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade,Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to lead security operations with the assistance of other senior police officers. ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state.

The IGP also warned that no Security aides will be allowed to accompany VIPs or Political appointees on the Day of the Election noting that severe punishments will be meted out to anyone who violates the order.

He charged Officers and men of the Force to conduct themselves professionally.