A group,the National Progressives Youth Forum (NPYF) in Ondo state has given reasons why it is supporting the governorship ambition of Sola Iji under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group in a statement signed by its Ondo state Coordinator, Niyi Adeola, said the Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo is a thorough-bred politician, lawyer and administrator, who is imbued with the passion to unite members of the ruling APC in the state.

The group noted that unity is sacrosanct in any political party especially in Ondo APC to bring together all aggrieved members back into the fold ahead of the October 10 poll,which is the main focus of Ambassador Iji.

NPDF noted that Mr Iji has enviable political pedigree, having served in various offices since the days of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and at different times was the state chairman of Alliance for Democracy(AD)Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The statement reads: ” We must consider two factors that are germane for any politician to govern successfully, these are ability to unite members of the party and at the same time make himself accessible to the citizenry.

The Youth forum pointed out that Mr Iji has the wherewithal to consolidate members of the party ahead of its primary.