The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has reiterated the Nigerian military’s loyalty to the country’s democracy and its resolve to maintain national stability, as the Armed Forces marked the 2026 Celebration and Remembrance Day.

In a goodwill message released to commemorate the event, the defence chief pledged the continued dedication of the Armed Forces to constitutional order, national unity and the protection of citizens, while also affirming the military leadership’s determination to build a disciplined and professional force capable of meeting the country’s security demands.

He said the Armed Forces, working alongside other security agencies and civil authorities and drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of veterans, would continue to confront emerging threats and work towards enduring peace across the country.

Oluyede paid glowing tribute to fallen service members, describing their sacrifice as the foundation of Nigeria’s peace and sovereignty. He said the annual remembrance offers a “poignant reminder of the heavy price paid for the peace and liberty we enjoy today.”

“Their ‘today’ was given for our ‘tomorrow’, and their legacy of courage remains etched in the annals of our nation’s history forever,” he said.

“Their devotion to duty was not a mishap but a calling to patriotism; hence, the weight of our gratitude remains unquantifiable.”

The CDS also acknowledged the resilience of the families of deceased soldiers, noting that although the fallen can never be replaced, their memory and contributions would continue to be honoured by the nation.

He praised troops currently deployed in different operational theatres for their professionalism, courage and loyalty, describing their sacrifices as a powerful demonstration of their commitment to Nigeria.

“As your Chief of Defence Staff, I am immensely proud of your qualitative output and your commitment to the values of discipline and selfless service. I recognize your battle scars as a silent testament to an unwavering devotion to duty, valour, and an unyielding volition to stand firm against those who would undermine the sanctity of our nation’s freedom and flourishing democracy.

“I make it clear that the Armed Forces shall give no quarter, nor mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time. The boast of our great nation’s adversaries will forever remain poor, and the consequences of their hubris shall forever be disappointment.

“Our Armed Forces will continue to root out all threats to our national security, both local and trans-border.”

General Oluyede assured military personnel that their welfare remains a core priority under his Military Strategic Philosophy, adding that the High Command would continue to strengthen professionalism and unity across the services.

“This will be in collaboration with other security institutions and civil authorities, guided by the invaluable lessons from our veterans as we navigate the various challenges to our peace and security,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “steadfast leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support” for the Armed Forces.

“I assure Mr President and my honoured compatriots of our enduring commitment to defending our nation’s democratic values while ensuring peace and security in our beloved nation, Nigeria,” the CDS said.

The defence chief concluded by urging Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, calling for unity and the rejection of divisive rhetoric.

“Our shared destiny is undeniable, and the sacrifices of our military underscore the importance of strengthening our bond as one nation, never divided,” he said.