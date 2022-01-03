Olubadan stool: Do not install Lekan Balogun, ex-Oyo AG writes Makinde

A former Attorney General of Oyo state, Michael Lana has challenged the possibility of the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun to be the next ruler of Ibadan.

In a letter directed to Governor Seyi Makinde and dated January 3, the legal practitioner explained that installing Balogun as Olubadan would amount to what he described as an “aberration and illegality” to the traditional Institution.

He argued that Balogun, some high chiefs and Baales had been conferred their titles by the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, when he was the State Governor.

According to him, Kindly note, your excellency, that your predecessor in office, without thinking of the legal effects of his actions on the future of Ibadan traditional institution, conferred the title of Obaship on some high chiefs and Baales and gave them the right to wear beaded crowns and coronets in 2017.

This action was challenged in suit No. M317/ 2017-high chief Rashid Ladoja V the governor of Oyo state.

“However, the court of appeal in Appeal No.CA/111/99/ 2018 set aside the said Judgment of Aiki J on technical grounds without touching on the merit of the case and sent the case hack for retrial,” he noted

“Upon your excellency’s assumption of office, it was resolved that the matter be settled amicably and the same was settled through the instrumentality of a Terms of Settlement which became the judgment of the court.

He further explained that though the judgment amended the Ibadan chieftaincy customary law, “the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 was not amended and therefore remains extant”.

He noted that the chief declaration does not allow for an Oba to ascend the throne of the Olubadan.

By hierarchy of chieftaincy, the Otun is supposed to be the next Olubadan, but there are strong indications that legal tussle may affect the appointment and installation of the next Olubadan of Ibadan.