Olubadan: Gov Bello condoles Oduduwa race over demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has condoled with the entire Oduduwa race worldwide, over the demise of the Olubadon of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

Governor Sani Bello described late Oba Saliu as a great monarch whose reign would always be remembered, considering his numerous contributions to the growth and development to Ibadan land in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said that Olubadan’s wisdom and devotion were enduring sources of strength and commitment that propelled Oyo State government, as well as the Council of Obas and Chiefs, to success.

“The deceased was an exceptional Mornach who did not allow his age to hinder him from providing the right leadership to his subjects. He lived a life worthy of emulation,” Governor Bello added.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Allah to grant the entire Oduduwa race worldwide the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.