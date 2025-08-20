The coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has been officially scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025....

The announcement was confirmed by the Personal Assistant to the Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, who disclosed that the ceremony will draw prominent traditional rulers, political leaders, and dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

He also confirmed that preparations for the historic event are already underway, with the Coronation Committee chaired by Chief Mustapha Bayo Oyero.

The occasion will not only mark the formal installation of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan but also serve as a major cultural celebration for Ibadanland.