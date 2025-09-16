The Olubadan-in-Council has released the official programme of events for the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, scheduled to begin on Monday, 22 September 2025....

According to the schedule, the celebrations will open with a special inter-religious prayer session at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, on Monday at 12 noon. This will be followed on Tuesday by a Coronation Cultural Fiesta at the Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku.

On Wednesday, 24 September, Professor Toyin Falola will deliver the first Coronation Lecture at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Thursday, 25 September, which marks the Olubadan’s birthday, will feature an Islamic prayer session at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, and a Mega Praise and Worship service at Ibadan Civic Centre.

The main coronation will hold on Friday, 26 September at Mapo Hall Arena, followed by a reception at Obafemi Awolowo (Liberty) Stadium.

The celebrations continue on Sunday, 28 September, with a Thanksgiving Service at the Catholic Cathedral, Oke Padre, and a civic reception at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The weeklong programme will round off on Friday, 3 October with a Coronation Special Jumat Service at the Central Mosque, Ojaba.

For further information, the public is advised to contact the numbers provided by the organisers.