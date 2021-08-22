The new Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III in a powerful speech delivered during his coronation on Saturday, declared the reversal of a curse placed on Nigeria by his ancestor, Ogiame Erejuwa II.

He worshipped the Almighty God just before his speech and then reversed the curse.

The Olu of Warri did this to show his determination to mend old scars and usher in a new era for the Warri people.

The new Olu’s grandfather, Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, was the paramount leader of the Itsekiri and was Olu of Warri from 1951 to 1964, and again from 1966 to 1986.

Atuwatse III stated that his grandpa was so distressed that he contacted late Akenzua II, the Oba of Benin between 1933 and 1978, to narrate his ordeal.

According to him, both traditional chiefs imposed a curse on the area, and none of them reversed it.

“As the spiritual, cultural, political, and traditional ruler of this land, I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, the first son of Olu Atuwatse II, the grandson of and direct descendant of Olu Erediuwa II who was offended on this throne, hereby, reverse the curse placed over this land.

“In its (the curse’s) place, I release forgiveness and healing to the Federal Government of Nigeria whose might was used to propagate that offence, and I decree unprecedented and an uncommon peace, prosperity, progress, development upon this land.”

In his speech, Atuwatse III also encouraged and reprimanded the youths to strive for a greater Niger Delta, allowing women to play the role of mothers to a stronger Warri kingdom.