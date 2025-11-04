The lingering dispute over the selection of a new Olu of Igbogila has taken a dramatic turn as the Igbogila Council of Chiefs accused the lawmaker representing Yewa North State Constituency 1 in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju, popularly known as Awoso, of meddling in...

The lingering dispute over the selection of a new Olu of Igbogila has taken a dramatic turn as the Igbogila Council of Chiefs accused the lawmaker representing Yewa North State Constituency 1 in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju, popularly known as Awoso, of meddling in the traditional process and attempting to impose a candidate on the community.

Recall that TVC News had on Saturday, November 1, reported that a group, under the ”Igbogila Youths” staged peaceful protest over the prolonged delay in the installation of new monarch and more than four-year blackout in the community. The protesters blamed the delay on some suspended chiefs in the community. https://www.tvcnews.tv/igbogila-youths-protest-four-year-power-outage-demand-installation-of-new-monarch/

Addressing Journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, the Council of Chiefs alleged that the lawmaker, in connivance with members of the late monarch’s family, engaged in acts of forgery, manipulation, and abuse of traditional protocols to influence the appointment process.

According to the Council, the crisis dates back to December 10, 2022, when five chiefs — including two kingmakers — were illegally suspended under questionable circumstances. Those affected were identified as the Basorun of Igbogila, the Elemo of Igbogila, the Ajagune of Igbogila, the Aro of Igbogila, and the Asiwaju Odo of Igbogila.

Alleged Suspension of Chiefs

The chiefs claimed that the suspension letters were forged and not issued by the late Olu of Igbogila, who was bedridden at the time. “The Council sensed foul play because the Kabiyesi was already incapacitated and had no grievances with any of the chiefs,” the statement read. “Subsequent investigations confirmed through forensic analysis by the police at FCID Alagbon that the signatures on the suspension letters were indeed forged.”

The chiefs further revealed that the matter is already before a Magistrate Court in Ilaro over alleged forgery, while a separate suit has been filed at the Ogun State High Court to address the purported illegality.

They accused Hon. Adeyanju of attempting to “foist his preferred candidate,” Daniel Opebiyi, as the next Olu of Igbogila, alleging that this was the main reason behind the removal of certain chiefs and kingmakers. “Hon. Goke Adeyanju knows that allowing the legal process to run its course will prevent him from installing his stooge,” the Council said.

Expansion of number of kingmakers from five to seven

The Council of Chiefs also alleged that the lawmaker manipulated the traditional system by expanding the number of kingmakers from five to seven and influencing the appointment of four new ones — all allegedly related to the late Oba. The new appointees were named as Alade Olanloye, Akinlolu Waheed, Azeez Ogungbe, and Opebiyi Olubiyi.

They described these actions as a “clear desecration of tradition,” adding that the same group had gone on to confer over 35 chieftaincy titles on individuals of their choice without the knowledge or approval of the council. “Chieftaincy titles were duplicated — some holders were still alive when the titles were re-awarded. This is nothing but a total disregard for our customs,” the chiefs lamented.

Protests over Installation of new King

On recent protests allegedly linked to the stool, the Council accused Hon. Awoso of sponsoring demonstrations both in Igbogila and Abeokuta to pressure the government into endorsing his candidate. “He has weaponised his desperation with lies and threats on social media,” they claimed. “If not for the wisdom of the chiefs and elders, his actions could have set the town on fire.”

Alleged misappropriation of funds from BUA Group

Responding to allegations that the suspended chiefs misappropriated funds from BUA Group, the Council described the claim as false and politically motivated. “The money was a goodwill token distributed to all communities where BUA conducted exploration in 2021. Hon. Awoso himself collected his share at the time and raised no issue until now,” the chiefs stated.

The Igbogila Council of Chiefs reaffirmed that there has been no lawful suspension or removal of any chief in line with the Chiefs Law of Ogun State (2021). They also commended the Ogun State Government for handling the matter with caution and fairness. “We appreciate His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Attorney General for their noble roles,” the statement concluded.

Read the full statement of the Igbogila Council of Chiefs below

SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF CANDIDATE TO FILL THE VACANT STOOL OF OLU OF IGBOGILA

Matters Arising over same, and the Ignoble Roles of Hon. Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju (A.K.A Awoso) press release by the Igbogila Council of Chiefs.

Gentlemen of Press

Members of Igbogila Council of Chief here present

For almost 3 years now, specifically the 10th day of December, 2022, and before the demise of the immediate past Olu of Igbogila whilst he was bedridden, the Igbogila Council of Chiefs was thrown into an unnecessary conflict. On the day cited above 5 chiefs including 2 Kingmakers were served suspension letters these chiefs are (1) The Basorun of Igbogila (2) The Elemo of Igbogila (a kingmaker) The Ajagune of Igbogila (a kingmaker) the Aro of Igbogila, and the Asiwaju Odo of Igbogila.

Immediately these chiefs were served with the said letter, the Council of Chiefs sensed a fowl play with suspicion that the Late Kabiyesi could not have been the one carried out the suspension of these chiefs for the following reasons (i) that no chief has ever offended the Late Kabiesi and (ii) the fact that Kabiesi was already bedridden. True to the suspicion of the Council of Chiefs it was discovered that Hon. Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju (A.K.A Awoso) in connivance with the immediate members of Kabiesi family actually carried out the suspension as the said letters were served on those chiefs by the members of the immediate past Oba’s family.

However, as the criminal issues like forgery shall need a concrete evidence to prove same the Council of Chiefs and the affected chief took their time and sent the letters to the forensic department of (FCID) Alagbon Ikoyi Lagos for the forensic analysis to confirm the authenticity of the signatures on those letters which was actually confirmed by the department that those letters were actually forged, the Igbogila council of chiefs is ready to obliged member of the press copy of the result of the forensic analysis carried out by the police at Alagbon. In an actual fact some persons were before the magistrate court Ilaro on the issue of forgery. Equally, the Igbogila Council of Chiefs having realized that Hon Goke Olusesi Adeyanju (A.K.A Awoso) and his accomplices are determined to set the whole town on fire, took step to seek a legal redress before the Ogun State High Court by instituting a legal action to right the wrongs perpetrated by Hon Goke Olusesi Adeyanju and the immediate past Oba’s relatives, a step seriously objected to by Hon. Goke Adeyanju as he knows this move shall prevent him from foisting the candidate of his choice as the new Oba, main reason behind the suspension of some chiefs including 2 kingmakers.

It is also of note that the renegades – Hon Goke Olusesi Adeyanju (A.k.a Awoso) and the relatives of the late Kabiyesi after the Chieftaincy declaration had been registered for the Stool of Olu of Igbogila wherein the number of the Kingmakers were increased from 5 to 7 Kingmakers, in anticipation of having majority of the kingmakers to their side to have their way in enthroning one of them as the next Olu of Igbogila, as if these illegalities and desecration of custom and tradition were not enough, 4 Kingmakers out of 7 kingmakers inclusive of the two kingmakers fraudulently removed were conferred on themselves.

Alade Olanloye, Akinlolu Waheed, Azeez Ogungbe and one Opebiyi Olubiyi were conferred with Chieftaincies titles of the Kingmakers. All of these persons are from the same family, in fact, Alade Olanloye is a younger brother of the same father with Late Oba Ebenezer Olanloye, Akinlolu waheed and Azeez Ogungbe are cousins to the Late Oba while Opebiyi Olubiyi is an elder brother of the same father with one Daniel Opebiyi one of the nominees to the throne backed by Hon. Awoso and the members of the family of the Immediate past Oba. To make the matter worst Hon. Goke Adeyanju Awoso and the immediate family members of the immediate past Oba within a twinkle of an eye had conferred about 35 chieftaincy titles on every persons of their choice even without the consent and authority of the Late Oba and even without consultation with the Igbogila Council of chiefs. Chieftaincy titles were duplicated as some of the chieftaincy titles conferred on the persons of their choice the holders of those titles were alive and active.

Having enumerated all of these above, one would wonder what special interest Hon. Awoso and the members of the family of the immediate Oba have in one Daniel Opebiyi. The desperation of Hon. Goke Awoso and his cohorts is more than ‘Ordinary’ whilst there are cases in court to resolve the confusion created by the unlawful and fraudulent suspension and removal of Kingmakers, it has become trade in stock of these people by mounting inordinate pressure on the government functionaries to have their stooge in the person of Daniel Opebiyi as the Olu of Igbogila even before the conclusion of cases in court including criminal charge against some of them.

On the issue of the latest protest by some individual it is no more than the handwork of Hon. Awoso, he is determined to set the whole town on fire, but for the wisdom of the Chiefs and elders in the town Awoso and his few hirelings would have burnt down the whole town. It no more gainsaying that Awoso has weaponised his desperation with naked lies, issueing of threat on any available social media planforms against any person he believes standing on its way to install the new Olu of Igbogila, one would not be mistaken to think that Awoso was actually elected purposely on the assignment of enthroning a new Oba in Igbogila as we believe he has absolutely, abandoned his legislative function for an issue he has no role to play.

It is important to bring it to the attention of the whole world that up till this moment Awoso’s stock in trade against members of Igbogila Council of Chiefs are defamation, threat, abusive languages.

On the issue of the enthronement, it is the vituperation of Awoso and his hirelings that the 5 Chiefs criminally suspended halted the process, ‘What an ignorance cum- mischief?. The Process of enthroning a part 2 Oba like ours’ rest squarely on the family whose turn is to produce candidate/s, the kingmakers and the government and not any other individual.

It is also important that issue of who are the real Kingmakers is already before the Court and yet to be decided by the Court as this issue is generated by a criminal removal of 5 chiefs including 2 kingmakers.

However, the question that comes to a reasonable mind is “What could have caused this kind of desperation of Awoso on the issue of enthronement of an Oba of his choice and that of his cohorts. Goke Adeyanju and his cohorts” desperation on the issue of the enthronement is more than “ordinary”, I strongly believe that very soon the secrets of his desperation shall be blown opened.

The Igbogila Council of Chiefs heard and read about recent protest carried out by Awoso’s and his gang on the issue of enthronement of new Oba in Igbogila, deceiving themselves that they wanted to protest against the 5 Chiefs. What is special about the enthronement of the Olu of Igbogila that is not special to any other town’s stool that are currently vacant like that of Igbogila, we are yet to witness such a desperation from any individual in those towns.

The issue of enthronement of new Oba in Igbogila now is very sensitive issue and the Igbogila Council of Chiefs believe that the government is being careful and meticulous on it. Any protest orchestrated in Igbogila or Abeokuta is nothing but the handiwork of Goke Awoso, very soon this shall be made open to the whole world, his underhand in the process shall be made opened so also the reason behind his do or die stance on the issue of enthronement, for a person who does not belong to any of the ruling houses nor a kingmaker, but, an honorary chief. The Igbogila Council of Chiefs believe that a strong reason must have informed his insistence on a particular candidate of his choice, not love for Igbogila as a town, but, for personal gain and no more, time will tell.

On the issue of threat, the Igbogila of Council of Chiefs had seen and read various threats to attack some chiefs, necessary steps had been taken in anticipation of that, law is there to take care of that, we know it is part of desperation of Goke Adeanju Awoso.

Lately, Awoso and his retinue of hirelings, have been staying back in Igbogila purposely to recruit those who can help him demonstrate in front of the Governor’s office in order to drive home his interest on a particular candidate. It also a known fact that Hon. Goke Awoso is equally mounting pressure on community development Association CDA/CDC, religion bodies to write letters to the state government that those Chiefs suspended were actually suspended by the Late Oba to their knowledge even in the face of the fact that letter of suspension and that of removal were actually forged and that those indicted by the police are already before a criminal court.

Awoso complaints all the time was money were collected from investors BUA and embezzled by the 5 suspended Chiefs, therefore, Awoso needed to co-opt his followers to attack the chiefs. On this issue, the Igbogila Council of Chiefs had severally advised Goke Adeyanju (A.K.A.) Awoso to muster enough courage to write a petition to one of the anti-graft agencies particularly the EFCC that has power of investigation and prosecution if their investigation revealed any commission of crime, but Hon. Goke Awoso has been evasive in his attitude towards the advice as he knows in his mind that he is only telling lies as the money he is taking about is a sum of money given to every communities where BUA carried out her exploration activities in the year 2021, the money were given to the Oba’s and the chiefs of the each community as PR for being with them throughout their exploration activities Igbogila inclusive. The said money was distributed amongst all the chiefs in the palace, Hon. Goke Awoso inclusive. This is the money he got his own share in year 2021 and did not raise any eyebrow for more than 2 years until recently Awoso was lying that he was bribed with the money by the Kabiyesi and the other Chiefs.

In conclusion, the Igbogila Council of Chiefs believe that there is no any valid suspension or removal of any chief in Igbogila in accordance with chief Law of Ogun State 2021. We therefore appreciated the noble role played by the Ogun State government in the whole scenario Igbogila Council of Chiefs particularly thank his Excellence Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Executive Governor of Ogun State. So also the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs and the Attorney General and Hon Commisssion Justice Ogun State, for their noble role in the whole saga.

Thanks for your rapt attention