Olowu of Owu, Adegboyega Dosunmu, Joins his Ancestors

The Olowu of Owu kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Adegboyega Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo II, has joined his ancestors.

Announcing the death in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuwape, expressed his condolences to the Chiefs and people of Owu over the demise of the First Class Traditional Ruler who passed on Sunday, December 12 after a brief illness.

Hon. Afuwape said the State mourns the veteran TV producer who ascended the throne in 2005 as the 13th Olowu after Oba Adewale Adisa Odeleye, Lagbedu 1 who transited to glory in 2003.