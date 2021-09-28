Olisa Metuh appears in Court over N400 million fraud

The former publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Olisa Metuh has appeared before the federal High court Abuja, for arraignment on an alleged N400 million money laundering charges.

The suit is before justice Obiora Egwuatu,

At the court Registrar announced that Justice Obiora is on an official duty at the instance of Chief Judge Parties and asked parties in different matters to pick a new date.

The prosecution counsel told Tvcnews that the matter ought not to be brought up at the Federal high court as the judgment delivered by the court of Appeal which led to the release of Mr Metuh is been challenged at the Supreme Court.

He said he was surprised when he got a hearing notice for the case and the only possible explanation will be Mr Metuh’s application for his passport to be released to him to enable him travel.

However he has not been served with any processes to that effect.

No date was picked for arraignment