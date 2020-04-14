Organisers of the annual Okpekpe international 10 kilometre Road Race have cancelled this year’s event because of the escalating covid-19 crisis and travel restrictions across the world.

The cancellation was announced six weeks before the event was billed to hold.

This year’s race was scheduled for Saturday May 23 in Okpekpe,a hilly town near Auchi, Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

Organisers said the decision to cancel the race was a difficult.

The Okpekpe international race is the first in Nigeria and West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label.