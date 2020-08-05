In its bid to domesticate the production of some of its oil and gas wares, the management of Oil Serve Limited has entered into a partnership with Nigeria’s leading automobile manufacturer, Innoson Group, to build vehicles according to their specification for operations and official use.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigerians spent an estimated 148 billion naira importing used vehicles for the first quarter of 2019. If invested locally, the sum alone is capable of turning around the

indigenous car making.

For Oil Serve, an indigenous company in Engineering, Oil & Gas, Power, Agricultural & Minning, the opportunity to partner a reliable local vehicles manufacturer like Innoson Motors, whose products can compete favourably with other international brands, is a right step in the right direction.

The desire to take the automobile production to an enviable height was imminent in the quest to boost local capacity at an affordable rate for all.

INNOSON motors manufacturing factory which is located at Nnewi South-East Nigeria sources 70 per cent of its materials locally, it continues to blaze the trail by producing quality and durable automobiles that are rugged and conducive for the nation’s roads.

Meanwhile, the delegation of IMO State Investment promotion agency also indicated interest to partner INNOSON Group to site another manufacturing plant in the state, which they believe will boost local content capacity and create more jobs for their teeming youth.