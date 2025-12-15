President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has intensified his criticism of what he described as criminal networks undermining Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, claiming that an “oil mafia” wields more influence than notorious drug cartels....

Speaking on Sunday at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Lagos, Dangote alleged widespread theft, sabotage and regulatory failures, which he said are threatening both private investment and national petroleum infrastructure.

According to him, equipment and materials valued at about $82 million have been stolen from the refinery, adding that security personnel now outnumber operational staff due to the scale of the threat.

Dangote cited acts of sabotage, including the removal of critical components from a large operational boiler, which he said pointed to deliberate attempts to disrupt refinery operations.

He also drew attention to the destruction of national petroleum assets such as pipelines and storage depots, arguing that such damage could not be attributed to natural causes but to coordinated criminal activity.

The industrialist extended his criticism to alleged regulatory lapses and corruption within the downstream petroleum sector, calling for a thorough investigation into claims involving the financial conduct of senior officials.

Dangote said his latest remarks were consistent with earlier warnings about resistance from entrenched interests opposed to local refining, noting that both local and international actors continue to benefit from Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.