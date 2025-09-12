The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to advancing Igbo culture, history, and language through academic research....

He revealed plans to institute a professorial endowment dedicated to driving scholarly inquiry into Igbo heritage.

Azuta-Mbata made this known while receiving a delegation from the 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture Festival, who paid him a visit to intimate him of the upcoming event in Owerri the Imo State capital.

He emphasised the importance of the Ahiajoku platform as a space for intellectual and cultural reflection, noting that it continues to serve as a vital avenue for meaningful dialogue among Ndigbo on matters of identity, language preservation, and cultural survival.

Leading the delegation, the Director-General of the Ahiajoku Centre, Ray Emeana, described the annual lecture series as an “intellectual harvest”, a forum for the Igbo people to critically assess their past, engage with the present, and chart a course for a more cohesive and enlightened future.