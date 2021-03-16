Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed security agencies to fish out kidnappers of the two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus and ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the State Government and security forces are working on the situation and collaborating with relevant people to ensure victims’ safe return.

The governor also advocate the use of locals in intelligence gathering, in order to know where the abductors might be hiding within the forest and surrounding villages.