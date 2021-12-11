Ogun urges entrepreneurs to take advantage of free business registration

In order to develop and promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Ogun State, the Government has promised to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs through its business clinic programme.

The Commissioner for Industry Trade and Investment in Ogun State made this known at the flag off of the programme, held at Ake, Abeokuta.

As the Gateway State and neighbour to the Commercial nerve centre, Ogun State needs to further empower entrepreneurs, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises owners, in order to boost the state’s economy and create more jobs.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment in Ogun State made this known while speaking about the plans of the government for entrepreneurs in the state.

She urged small scale business owners in the state to take advantage of the free business registration platform provided by the state Government to register their business.

The former President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture while appreciating the state for the introduction of the programme appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow state Government supervise collection of money in order to reduce hardship being faced by small business owners before getting financial support meant for them.

While speaking on other programmes of the government for the economic development of the state, the representative of the Governor noted that things will get better with the support of the people.

He urged the organised private sector to continue to support government and let the dream of making the economy of the state a model for others, a reality.