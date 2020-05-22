Ogun State Waste Management Authority has trained medical personnel and waste managers on how to be part of struggle to stop Community spreading of Coronavirus in the state, intead of being agents of mass transmission of the virus due to improper handling of medical waste.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that it has been confirmed that many people can contract the coronavirus through improper disposal of medical waste, especially those that are generated from centres where confimed cases are being treated.

This is why the Ogun State Waste Management Authority has trained health officials, waste managers and other stakeholders in the hospital environment on the need to be extra careful.

The programme held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu gave medical and health officers and waste managers the opportunity of knowing more about dangers associated with improper waste disposal and management.

The team also demonstrates how to disinfect waste before being taken it to the dumpsite.