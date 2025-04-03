As part of efforts to provide a conducive learning environment for students in public schools across Ogun State, the Commissioner for Education has unveiled a newly constructed storey building with eight classrooms at Akute Community High School, Ifo local government.

The State Government also refurbished all the classrooms at Zumratul Islamiyya Primary School, Akute.

The Commissioner says the building was constructed from scratch within a short period of time, in order to provide a more conducive learning environment for students.

He assured the parents, teachers and learners in the school that tables and chairs would be provided, adding that the Governor is committed to improving the standard of education in the state.