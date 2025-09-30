Some students of Ilugun High School, Abeokuta have engaged in violent act by beating up their teachers and destroying school properties. A viral video which is being circulates on social media indicate that the incident happened on Monday, September 29, 2025. The footage captured groups of students ...

Some students of Ilugun High School, Abeokuta have engaged in violent act by beating up their teachers and destroying school properties. A viral video which is being circulates on social media indicate that the incident happened on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The footage captured groups of students throwing stones at classroom windows until the glass shattered. They went further to pull out the entire aluminium window slides from their frames, leaving the classroom windows badly damaged.

Another footage showed the students beating and dragging someone alleged to be one of the teachers of the school.

The incident is currently generating reactions online as many people questioned why students would resort to such behaviour.

The students were said to be protesting the death of one of them who was allegedly roaming around during the school hours and was trying to evade arrest by the officials of the Ogun State Security Network popularly known as Amotekun and he eventually jumped into a river where he got drawn and died.

The Police Community Relations Committee in Ogun State has condemned the action of the students and described it as unfortunate development.

According to a press statement issued by the Chairman of the organization, Samson Popoola, the action of the students undermines the sanctity of education and constitutes a grave act of indiscipline and disrespect for constituted authority.

He commended the prompt intervention of security agencies in restoring calm, and urge the Ogun State Ministry of Education to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in addressing the root cause of such unrest through dialogue, counseling, and stronger disciplinary measures.