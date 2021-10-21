Ogun Police parade 24 suspects, recover ammunition

The Ogun state police command has paraded about twenty four suspected criminals for different offences including six suspected hoodlums arrested during the state congress of the All Progressives Congress in Abeokuta.

Parading the suspects at Eleweran, the police state headquarters, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole said they were arrested with prohibited arms and ammunition.

He said items recovered from the suspects include one English Barreta Pistol, live ammunition, noting that the suspects would be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction after investigations have been completed