The First batch of Pilgrims from Ogun State to Saudi Arabia for 2025 Hajj exercise has been taken on tour (Ziyarah) to different special places in the city of Mecca today, Thursday 22nd 2025.

The pilgrims led by the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo visited different sites with significant historical importance to Islam, including Mount Toor, Mount Nur, Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The Executive Secretary highlighted the significance of the tour to pilgrims, noting that it would equip them with first hand information about the historical sites and allow them to see places they have been reading about many years ago.

He appreciated the support of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for providing financial support for the board to be able to hire buses to convey pilgrims to different sites both in medinah and now in Mecca.

“We have to appreciate and give kudos to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who has made the journey stress free for us. He paid for all the buses that conveyed all the pilgrims to different sites and this is commendable.” He stated.

Earlier, while narrating the stories behind the sites, the Head of Operations/Religion of the board, Imam Buhari Inakoju said Mount Nur, known as Jabbal Nur, was the place where Prophet Muhammad received the first revelations of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan, while Mount Toor, otherwise known as Jabbal Toor, contains the cave where Prophet Muhammad and Abubakr sought refuge for three days and nights from the Quraysh before departing for Medinah.

Speaking on the significance of Mount Arafat, Imam, Sa’adatul Abbadiya Central Mosque, Abeokuta and a member of the Board, Ismail Abdul-lateef said prayers offered at the premises always get the nod of Almighty Allah, adding that this underscores the essence of the Day of Arafat, which signifies the completion of Hajj exercise.

Commenting on adequate welfare and guidance provided by the Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board, one of the pilgrims, Lukman Yemitan said the arrangement was fine and pilgrims were comfortable.

He expressed his appreciation to the state government for facilitating the Ziyarah in Medinah and Mecca, highlighting that Governor Dapo Abiodun’s moral and financial support had enriched their Hajj experience.