The Gateway International Airport in Ogun State has been successfully constructed and equipped to compete with the world’s best airports of its kind, the State government has said.

A statement by Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, confirmed that state-of-the-art lighting systems have been installed at the airport in preparation for the commencement of scheduled local and international flights.

The new lighting includes a Category I (CAT I) approach lighting system — guiding pilots during poor visibility — elevated runway end lights marking the physical end of the landing strip, and displaced threshold lighting to indicate the point from which aircraft may safely land.

Also installed are runway edge lights to aid lateral visibility during takeoff and landing, and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI), a row of coloured lamps that help pilots maintain the proper descent path to the touch-down point.

Akinmade added that the airport, rated as a Category 9 for firefighting, is equipped to handle aircraft of all sizes at any time of day or night.

Furthermore, the airport boasts a range of VIP lounges and other facilities designed to provide a comfortable resting and working space for business travellers.

The state previously described the airport’s main features as a 3.4-kilometre-long Class E runway — capable of accommodating large aircraft such as Boeing 777s, 747s and Airbus A380s — and an 82,000-square-metre apron for parking large cargo planes.