Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has identified Security, productivity and industrialization as special areas of focus for a responsible Government.

He made this known while inaugurating the Community Policing Advisory Committee in the state.



He urged the Police to continue to work on its restructuring arragement and expressed optimism that the Community Policing project of the Inspector General of Police will complement the Amotekun security Arrangement.

The representative of the Inspector-General of Police, David Folawiyo urged the people to provide necessary support for the project as they now have the control of securing their own communities through selected

representatives.