The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa and other dignitaries have arrived for the 2026 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival holding in Ijebu Ode. TVC News also reports that socio-cultural groups and age grades have begun arriving in…...

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa and other dignitaries have arrived for the 2026 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival holding in Ijebu Ode.

TVC News also reports that socio-cultural groups and age grades have begun arriving in grand style at the venue of the 2026 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The early arrivals on Friday set the tone for the festival, which usually includes a dazzling display of tradition, elegance and cultural pride, as participants appeared in coordinated and richly embroidered traditional attire.

Videos captured by TVC News Online showed the vibrant atmosphere as groups made their entrances in well-coordinated outfits, showcasing luxurious flowing agbadas, elegantly tied ‘’gele’ and intricately designed beaded accessories.

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The displays reflected the deep cultural heritage of the Ijebu people, with participants radiating regal splendour as they prepared for one of Nigeria’s most iconic cultural gatherings.

Photos also shared by TVC News showed similar scenes of colour and pageantry, with early guests arriving in styled traditional outfits ahead of the main celebration.

Held annually on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, Ojude Oba remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent cultural festivals, drawing thousands of participants and spectators from within and outside the country.

The festival traditionally attracts top politicians, celebrities, business leaders and members of the Ijebu diaspora, all converging in Ijebu-Ode to honour the Awujale and celebrate Ijebu heritage, unity and identity.

This year’s festival is being held without a substantive Awujale on the stool.

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See photos below.