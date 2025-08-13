The Ogun State Government has extended the deadline for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises to submit their title documents by two weeks. The extension according to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Ogun State, Tun...

The Ogun State Government has extended the deadline for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises to submit their title documents by two weeks.

The extension according to a press release issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Ogun State, Tunji Odunlami is aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularize their unapproved developments.

He added that the extension demonstrates the goodwill of the State Government in response to representations made by a cross-section of the affected property owners both in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode and reflects its commitment to the rule of law and transparency.

The government emphasizes that this magnanimity does not derogate whatsoever from its constitutional and statutory actions already carried out on the matter. The government again reiterates that the physical development audit exercise currently taking place in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and elsewhere across the State is not a witch hunt of any individual or organization, but a continuous effort towards ensuring sustainable urban development across the state.