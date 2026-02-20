Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has presented a two-bedroom bungalow and a brand new car to Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher, for emerging as the overall best primary school teacher in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 academic session. In a statement shared on his official X handle on Frida...

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has presented a two-bedroom bungalow and a brand new car to Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher, for emerging as the overall best primary school teacher in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Friday, Abiodun said the prices are in recognition of the winners’ outstanding achievement, which reinforces the government’s firm commitment in sustainig investment in education, teacher welfare, training and digitisation.

Abiodun wrote, “We celebrated excellence in our education sector by rewarding Mr. Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher at Ansa-Ur-Deen Main School I, Abeokuta, who emerged as the Overall Best Primary School Teacher in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 session.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement, we presented him with a two-bedroom bungalow under our State Housing Scheme, to be located in an area of his choice, and handed over the keys to a brand-new car donated by the Federal Government, in addition to the ₦50 million cash prize earlier awarded to him at the National Teachers’ Summit in Abuja.”

Abiodun Added, “This recognition reinforces our firm belief that sustained investment in education, teacher welfare, training, digitisation, and innovation yields measurable results.

“We remain committed to continuous reforms that empower our teachers and learners, reward excellence, and position Ogun State as a national benchmark in education. As long as we lead this state, hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance will always be acknowledged and celebrated.”