Politician, Funso Doherty, has accepted the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) nomination to contest the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, pledging to work towards what he described as a more inclusive and people-centred administration....

Politician, Funso Doherty, has accepted the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) nomination to contest the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, pledging to work towards what he described as a more inclusive and people-centred administration.

Doherty announced his acceptance in a statement shared on his official X handle, on Friday, June 19, expressing appreciation to the party for entrusting him with its governorship ticket.

He said he was honoured by the confidence reposed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to offering Lagos residents an alternative vision of governance.

“With profound humility, gratitude, and a clear sense of purpose, I accept our party’s nomination to serve as its candidate for Governor of Lagos State in 2027,” Doherty stated.

He thanked party members and supporters for their belief in his leadership, stressing that Lagos deserved a government that serves all residents regardless of background or status.

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“I am deeply grateful for the confidence our great party has placed in me and for our shared belief that Lagos deserves much better—inclusive leadership that works for everyone,” he said.

Doherty added that his focus would now shift to mobilising support and advancing his vision for the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“The real work begins now. Together, we will build the Lagos that we know is possible,” he added.