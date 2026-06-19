The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness about Sickle Cell Disease, using the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to advocate for stronger public understanding, early diagnosis, and improved care for those living with the condition....

By David Bolarinwa

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness about Sickle Cell Disease, using the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to advocate for stronger public understanding, early diagnosis, and improved care for those living with the condition.

In a statement released on its official social media handle, the government said the day serves as an opportunity not only to highlight the prevalence of the disease but also to recognise the individuals and families who live with its daily challenges. It noted that beyond statistics, Sickle Cell Disease affects real people who continue to demonstrate remarkable strength, resilience, and courage in the face of long-term health struggles.

The government emphasised the importance of early diagnosis as a critical step in improving health outcomes, stressing that timely detection can significantly enhance the quality of care and life expectancy for patients. It also called for expanded access to quality healthcare services, noting that stronger health systems remain essential in supporting those affected.

According to the statement, public education and awareness remain key tools in addressing misconceptions and stigma associated with the condition. It urged greater collective responsibility in building a society that is more informed, compassionate, and supportive of individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government further encouraged sustained collaboration among stakeholders, healthcare providers, families, and the wider public to ensure that affected persons receive adequate care and emotional support.

It concluded by calling on residents to stand in solidarity with persons living with Sickle Cell Disease, reinforcing the message that improved awareness and empathy can help create a healthier and more inclusive society.