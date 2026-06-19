Police operatives have launched an investigation into the killing of a student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, who was allegedly shot by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Thursday....

By David Bolarinwa

Police operatives have launched an investigation into the killing of a student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, who was allegedly shot by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Thursday.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident through its spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, who said officers responded promptly to the scene and have since begun a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

Babaseyi said preliminary investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, while assuring that efforts are being intensified to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and the university community, describing the incident as unfortunate.

In a related development, the management of the institution has declared Thursday a lecture-free day following the tragic killing of the student during the robbery incident.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Niyi Oduwole, Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division of the university.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, said the decision, which was approved by the university Senate, was taken to allow students and staff mourn the deceased.

The management extended its condolences to the family of the late student and reiterated its commitment to strengthening security within and around the campus. It noted that the university would continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to enhance the protection of lives and property.

Students were also urged to remain calm and avoid any actions that could heighten tensions on campus, while assurance was given that adequate support would be provided during the period of mourning.

The incident has since thrown the university community into grief, as calls grow for improved security measures around student residential areas and adjoining communities.