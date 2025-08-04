Residents of Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest over the deplorable state of the Ikare–Ogbagi–Irun Akoko to Ado-Ekiti Road. Scores of indigenes marched through designated routes carrying placards and banners, calling for urgent gov...

Residents of Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest over the deplorable state of the Ikare–Ogbagi–Irun Akoko to Ado-Ekiti Road.

Scores of indigenes marched through designated routes carrying placards and banners, calling for urgent government intervention.

They described the protest as a collective cry for help, lamenting that the road’s terrible condition has become a daily nightmare for motorists.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controller of Works, Wasiu Owolabi, who is in charge of the project, said work is ongoing on the over 40-kilometre road.

According to him, a total of eight kilometres have so far been completed.

Mr. Owolabi appealed to the people of Ogbagi to be patient with the contractors handling the project, assuring them that efforts are being made to ensure its timely completion.