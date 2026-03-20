Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, urging them to uphold the values of sacrifice, humility, and faith. The Governor described the celebration as a period for reflection on the lessons of Ramadan, including self-discipline, compassion, and submission to the will of…...

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, urging them to uphold the values of sacrifice, humility, and faith.

The Governor described the celebration as a period for reflection on the lessons of Ramadan, including self-discipline, compassion, and submission to the will of Allah, noting that these virtues are key to building a united and peaceful society.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving welfare, enhancing security, and delivering on its promises, while appreciating the continued support of Kogi citizens.

Governor Ododo also called for prayers for Nigeria’s unity and stability, and urged support for President Bola Tinubu, encouraging residents to promote love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence during the Sallah celebration.