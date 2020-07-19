Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has revealed he dreams of the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of Manchester United’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea.

The Red Devils will come up against the Blues later today as they bid to pick up a first major trophy since 2017 .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have already beaten Chelsea three times this season, and they are currently protecting a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Nigerian has scored five goals in 14 appearances for the red Devils since joining on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua .