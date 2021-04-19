Academic workers at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) are protesting non-payment of of salary arrears July to September 2018, undue retrenchment of more than 1000 Staff of the institution, non remittance of pension due for 10 months, unpaid earned allowances from 2016 till date.

The Union Members blocked all entrances to the Academic Area of University causing heavy traffic gridlock and insisting they will #Occupy the school throughout the week till their demands are met.

The ASUU members are calling out the Governor of the State, the Chairman of the Governing Council and the Vice Chancellor of the University to accede to their requests