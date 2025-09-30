The crisis rocking the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has taken a new turn as Comrade Dr Humble Obinna Power, Pioneer Executive Chairman of the PTD Branch Sobaz Unit in Calabar, accused the union’s leadership of hijacking th...

The crisis rocking the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has taken a new turn as Comrade Dr Humble Obinna Power, Pioneer Executive Chairman of the PTD Branch Sobaz Unit in Calabar, accused the union’s leadership of hijacking the branch for selfish interests.

In a strongly worded statement, Obinna alleged that the leadership of NUPENG disregarded the May 2024 ruling of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, which nullified parallel elections held in Abuja and Ibadan in October 2023. The court, presided over by Justice Anuwe, had ordered a fresh, all-inclusive and non-discriminatory election.

Obinna said rather than obeying the order, NUPENG proceeded to conduct what he described as a “selective and kangaroo election” in Lagos on 3 July 2024, deliberately excluding members loyal to Comrade Lucky Osesua.

He further claimed that despite interventions from industry stakeholders, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the efforts of the NUPENG Elders Consultative Forum led by former union president and current lawmaker Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason, the union leadership had resisted reconciliation efforts.

“Those putting a demarcation between original PTD and fake PTD are denying the reality of a faction fighting to save the soul of the union,” he said, insisting that the crisis was being fuelled by what he called the “Ibadan mafia” within NUPENG.

Obinna also referenced ongoing legal battles, including suit number NICN/ABJ/171/2024 before the National Industrial Court, Abuja, and a criminal case (CR/042/2023) filed against Comrade Lucky Osesua and 19 others, including himself, which he described as “trumped up”.

He alleged that the PTD Branch had effectively been commandeered by former chairman Comrade Salimon Akanni Oladiti, despite having completed his eight-year tenure.

According to him, Oladiti continued to control union finances and decision-making at the expense of the officially recognised leadership.

Accusing the NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary of complicity, Obinna vowed that the struggle to reclaim the PTD Branch would continue until “light prevails over darkness.”

The statement comes ahead of a scheduled hearing at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on 30 September 2025, where the legitimacy of the July 2024 Lagos election will be contested.