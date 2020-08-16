Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of Uzebba in Owan West Local Government Area that he will upgrade the Vocational School in the locality to a Technical College when he gets re-elected.

He made the promise while speaking with party faithful during the ward to ward campaign for his second term bid.

Leader of the PDP in wards 9 and 10 Adelaja Ogun and Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Frank Ilaboya thanked the Governor for his developmental strides in the council area assuring him that his re-election come the 19th of September is non- negotiable.